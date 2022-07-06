Don’t Fire Samuel Boadu!…TT Brothers Cautions

Uncle T United president, Isaac Tetteh, widely known as TT Brothers, has sternly cautioned handlers of Hearts of Oak to maintain head coach Samuel Boadu.

The club’s former board member has cautioned that management should abort the idea of replacing the young coach if they are harbouring such idea as speculated in some circles.

Rather, TT Brothers has suggested to the club to offer the coach an additional technical support ahead of their African campaign.

The coach after guiding Hearts break their over a decade league title drought two seasons ago, failed to defend the title.

Hearts finished sixth in last season’s campaign, a position which has raised eyebrows among the Phobian fraternity.

Fortunately for him, he ended the season on a good note by clinching the FA Cup at the expense of Bechem United after posting a 2-1 win in Kumasi.

“Hearts should not fire the coach, it will not help matters, rather they should give him extra support technically, and he will surely succeed,” he said in an interview.

The TT Brothers Limited boss added, “Sacking him will not be the best option, taking into account the task ahead, as in the CAF Confederations Cup competition. They should keep him and give him what it takes to move the club to higher heights.”

Meanwhile, TT Brothers has called for the need to strengthen the Premier League structures to attract investors and potential sponsors.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum