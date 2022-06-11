Don’t Just Plant Trees, Nature Them -Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the good people of the Northern region not to just plant trees but to cultivate the habit of naturing the trees.

“A tree planted is a life made better, and I urge all of us to not just plant them, but nurture them for our collective benefit.”

He made this known when he led the planting of seedlings in the precincts of the Tamale Airport in the Northern region as part of the Green Ghana Day.

The Northern Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, Bernard Tabil disclosed that the commission is targeting to plant about 1 million trees this year as part of the Green Ghana Project.

According to him, 70% of the trees planted last year survived due to bush fires.

He however noted that the commission will adopt the early burning of the bush strategy to avoid any bush fires that will result in the distraction of the planted trees.

About 20 million trees are expected to be planted across the country as part of the Green Ghana Project.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale