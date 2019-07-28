Don’t Marry Ashanti Woman Because They Are Greedy – Prophet Badu Kobi Warns

Prophet Badu Kobi

Founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International. Prophet Badu Kobi, has taken a strong swipe at Ashanti women.

YEN.com.gh has sighted a controversial video of Prophet Badu Kobi speaking to his congregants.

According to the controversial prophet, women who hail from the Ashanti region are greed, materialistic, disrespectful and money-conscious all other things being equal.

He stressed that Ashanti women who’re married hate to the brim is to see their husbands facing financial challenges.

Prophet Badu Kobi then advised all possible suitors to shun the intention of settling down with Ashanti woman to avoid troubles in the future.

He insisted that such ladies only hail men who are filthy rich comparably to broke men.

-Ghanaweb.com