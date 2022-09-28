Don’t Panic At KBTH COVID-19 Vaccination – CEO

KBTH CEO, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah

CHIEF EXECUTIVE Officer (CEO) of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, has allayed fears over the recent rise in COVID-19 cases at the health facility.

Speaking to the media Wednesday in Accra, Dr. Ampomah said there was no cause for alarm regarding the COVID-19 cases being recorded at the hospital.

“We are just letting the public know that COVID-19 has not gone away entirely so we should exercise precautions; and that is what is hospital is doing,” he stated.

Earlier, the management of the hospital issued an internal communication regarding a mop-up exercise for COVID-19 vaccination following the recording of 45 cases among patients and health workers in September.

The vaccination exercise is to help boost the immunity of its staff, patients and all eligible individuals within the hospital premises.

In a communication sighted by this paper, Director of Medical Affairs at KBTH, stated that a mobile team has also been scheduled to visit each Unit, Department, and Sub-BMC (UDSS) in the hospital every day for a period to offer primary vaccination and boosters to staff, patients, and relatives.

“A static team has also been set up at the Public Health Event Park for the same exercise within the period and beyond,” the statement added.

Dr. Ampomah said the move to intensify the vaccination exercise is a preventive measure to protect its staff and the public against the public.

He explained that the COVID-19 was still present in the country adding that the country is also yet to meet its vaccination targets.

“So, we want the public to know that COVID-19 has not gone away entirely. We should not let our guard down so those who have not vaccinated yet should get vaccinated, vaccines are available,” he said.

Dr Ampomah said the hospital have achieved almost 90 percent vaccination coverage.

“Almost all our staff has been vaccinated during the COVID-19 era although a number of our staff got infected, we did not lose any to the virus,” he added.

Management of the hospital has entreated staff and patients to take advantage of the mob-up exercise to get fully vaccinated and to have boosters as well.

They also admonished them to practice the COVID-19 preventive measure to curb the spread of the virus.

“We recommend that all heads of UDSs ensure that staff, patients, and relatives adhere to COVID-19 protocols at entries point to OPDs, wards, offices, and waiting areas within their buildings/structures.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service, in its recent updates, has indicated that it has administered a total dose of 19,302,116 as at as at 07 September, 2022.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri