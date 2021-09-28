“Don’t Settle Scores With MCEs Positions” – Abankwah Tells NPP

Abankwah Yeboah, NPP National Treasurer

The National Treasurer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah has urged the members of the party to rally behind the President to develop the country, than using agitation to divide the party.

According to him, the President needs their support, to succeed and not to fight others over the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) positions.

The National Treasurer who is also lacing his boot to contest the party’s National Chairman position made this appealed to party faithful who are dissatisfied with President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for the role of MMDCEs.

He urged them to desist from causing mayhem in the country during an interview on Okay FM, an Accra-based radio station.

He tasked the rank and file to remain calm and respect the President’s nominees.

The government released the list of MMDCE nominees. But since then, parts of the country have recorded pockets of violent protests over the list.

There were also threats from some NPP members, who said they would boycott party activities due to the failure of the president to nominate their preferred candidates.

But Mr. Abankwah Yeboah pleaded with the agitated members to exercise patience measured in expressing disappointment and not engage in acts that could destabilize peace in the country.

He concluded that “the president went through a process before nominating all the candidates. I appealed to the party faithful to support the president’s decision for the position of MMDCE”.

He also urged them to channel all their grievances to the regional offices for an amicable solution.

BY Daniel Bampoe