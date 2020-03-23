Don’t Share Fake COVID-19 News – Nana B

Nana B

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B, has advised the youth, particularly the party’s supporters, to desist from sharing false information or fake news about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is currently ravaging many countries including Ghana.

In a news release entitled: “Don’t reduce yourselves to forwarding or sharing agents; stop circulating false info on Covid-19”, the NPP youth leader said spreading false news would make the fight against the pandemic more difficult and also cause unnecessary fear and panic.

“Since the emergence of the virus, social media has been inundated with false news items that have heightened the level of fear and panic among Ghanaians. What we need to do right now is to remain united and work together to fight the pandemic,” he stressed.

“In times like this, do not reduce yourself to forwarding or sharing agents where you share or forward any unwholesome information that comes your way,” he added.

He admonished the public to “stay blessed, safe and follow the guidelines from health experts in order to stay protected.”

He was optimistic that the government, through the health authorities, would be able to stem the tide and restore normalcy, saying “we shall overcome this pandemic in the name of Jesus. Amen!”