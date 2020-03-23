Man Fires Shots At Registration Centre

STEPHEN Tetteh, 34, has been arrested by the Somanya Police Command for allegedly disrupting the National Identification Authority (NIA) registration exercise at Obeyemi, a community near Oterkpolu in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The arrest took place shortly before the NIA suspended the registration exercise last week.

The suspect was said to have stormed the registration centre with a single barrel gun and fired a warning shot.

He threatened the NIA officials to stop working since the exercise could endanger the health of applicants in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The police proceeded to the venue and arrested the suspect upon hearing about the incident and retrieved from him were the single barrel gun and two empty shells.

In a related development on Friday morning, the Suhum Police Command arrested Richard Kudjo Pinto, 37, a Registration Supervising Officer at Adarkwa Station area around 8:30 pm for illegally registering applicants last Thursday night.

The suspect, who is a teacher and the supervising registration officer at Kuano Church of Pentecost registration centre, was arrested with documents of the NIA.

The police retrieved 27 pieces of National Identity Card application forms with one bearing the name and particulars of Otubea Rebecca, 12 pieces of Oath of Identity forms with four pieces bearing the names of Opoku Mabel, Martey Ebenezer, Lomotey Christiana Tetteh and Korkor Comfort and an instructions manual for registration and card issuance from him.

According to a police report, the suspect upon interrogation claimed that the applicants he was registering could not register when they turned up at the registration centre earlier during the day and so he decided to document their particulars to facilitate their registration the next day.

The suspect has been detained while efforts are underway to arrest other accomplices whose names have been mentioned.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Somanya