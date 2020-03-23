AMMA MCE Fights Covid-19

Alhaji Alidu Seidu

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly (AMMA) Chief Executive, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, has donated an assortment of disinfectants, Veronica buckets and sanitizers to some parts of the assembly, last weekend.

His action has won him many hearts because apart from the donation, he has provided a critical impetus for the subject to be discussed at homes and by the side of streets.

The AMMA, one of the municipalities in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, is populous, where lessons of hygiene and therefore keeping safe are especially required at these unusual times.

Alidu, as he is fondly called by his many admirers, told the beneficiaries of the items that his gesture was informed by the President’s call for all Ghanaians to stay safe by following the necessary hygiene protocol of especially constantly washing our hands as the world weathers the challenges of a pandemic.

At an area, where he made the donations, he demonstrated the best method of hand washing. “After washing and drying your hands you proceed to use the hand sanitizers which are part of the package,” he said.

Good health of the citizenry was very important, without which nothing can take place, he said, adding that all must join in the fight against the pandemic.

“We will do more regarding the provision of essential detergents. We will replicate the gesture in areas such as Airport, the courts and Electoral Commission. This is only the beginning. Asawase, Accra Town, Sipe Trotro Station, Asokore Mampong Police Station, Asawase and many more will all have to be provided safety materials,” he said.

The MCE emphasized the importance of hygiene which according to him started with the washing of hands.

Alhaji Alidu Seidu expressed the gratitude of the President and his to the leadership of Muslims in Kumasi for endorsing the directive on social distancing which resulted in the suspension of the Friday congregational prayers otherwise called Jumma.

It would be recalled that the leadership of the various sects of Islam in the Ashanti Region pledged to adhere to the President and the National Chief Imam’s directive to adhere strictly to social distancing during these unusual times.

By A.R. Gomda