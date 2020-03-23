MUSIGA TV Launched

Bessa Simons

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has officially launched its MUSIGA TV, a music program with the aim of promoting the musical works of its members as well as Ghanaian musicians.

It is produced by the union’s membership and business development officer, Richmond Adu Poku.

According to Adu Poku, Ghanaian musicians and producers should take advantage of MUSIGA TV to showcase Ghanaian music to the world.

He said MUSIGA TV would also treat viewers to exciting mix of new and existing music videos from popular homegrown musicians including the up and coming and underground musicians.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Adu Poku disclosed that the union had been producing the programme for over six months now to promote the works of its members.

“MUSIGA TV is one of the initiatives introduced under the regime of Obour which aims to showcase the music of our members and other musicians on the national level,” he said.

“In addition to MUSIGA TV, we also have the MUSIGA App which allows members to interact with the union; and the Ghana Music Live App also provides information and news on the music industry,” he added.

Both apps, according to him, can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

The partner stations for MUSIGA TV are ETV, Net 2 TV, CTV, ZTV, KFM, TV 7, Homebase TV and EBN; with ongoing discussions to expand the network of partner TV stations.

The acting president of the union, Bessa Simons, said “MUSIGA has arranged with the stations to promote the music of their members and this service is free. I therefore urge all our members to take advantage of the opportunity to promote their music.”

By George Clifford Owusu