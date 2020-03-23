Ghana Disinfects Markets In Fight Against COVID-19

Ghana is disinfecting markets across its Greater Accra Region today, March 23, 2020.

The exercise forms part of efforts aimed at containing the deadly coronavirus.

It comes a day after the West African nation recorded its 24th confirmed cases of coronavirus, with one death related to the virus.

The markets have been divided into zones with officials of waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Devvelopment, Natural Disaster Management Organization, among others, undertaking the exercise.

They are being supported by military and police officers.

The markets and the zones in which they fall include: Zone 1 – Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly

1.Malata

2.Tip- to lane

3.Odwana

4.Adabraka

Zone 2 –

1.Mokola

2.Okashie

3.Kantamanto

4.Tema station

5.Agbogbloshie

Zone 3 – Glory land hotel

1.Kaneshie

2.Anyan market

3.Odorkor

Zone 4 – Social welfare new Municipal

1.Madina

2.Dome

3.Amasaman

4.Achimota

Zone 5- Sege municipal Assembly

1.Sege

2.Ningo prampram

3.Shai osudoku

4.Ada.

The exercise is to rid the region of infestations.

BY Melvin Tarlue