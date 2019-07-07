‘Don’t Split Heads Over New Parliamentary Chamber’

Frederick Opare Ansah, the Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region has asked Ghanaians not to split heads over the proposed 450-seater Parliamentary chamber.

Many Ghanaians have expressed disappointment in Parliament about the move to construct a new Chamber.

However, Opare Ansah, while addressing residents of Kukua after donating some bags of cement and roofing sheets to them over the weekend, said Parliamentarians listen to their constituents.

“If the government will build a new chamber block or not, it is a Ghanaian fund. People have raised a red flag against the new chamber due to the fact that some people find it difficult to even get water to drink. When we built the international conference center in 1971 there was water for the people to drink.” he said.

According to the Chairman of Parliamentary Select Committee on Communication, if Ghanaians should sit down and apportion blames on the government for initiating developmental projects, the country would be in a standstill.

BY Daniel Bampoe