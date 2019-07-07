Nana Attends AU Summit, Visits France

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Saturday, 6th July, 2019, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to the 12th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU), being held in Niamey, Niger.

The Summit is expected to launch the operational phase of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), after it achieved maturity on 30th May, 2019, when the 22nd Member-State deposited its instrument of ratification at the AU Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ghana, on Sunday, 7th July, 2019, is expected to be announced as the host country for the Secretariat of the AfCFTA.

Ghana beat off competition from countries like Egypt, Ethiopia, eSwatini, Kenya, Senegal and Madagascar.

Visit

According to a communication from the Jubilee House, the seat of Government,

Mr. Akufo-Addo would leave Niger on Monday, 8th July, 2019, to begin a three-day official visit to France, at the invitation of the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

In addition to holding bilateral talks with President Macron aimed at deepening the ties of cooperation and bonds of friendship between the two countries, the communication revealed that President Akufo-Addo would meet with members of the Ghanaian community; deliver an address at the France-Ghana Business Forum.

He is also expected to visit the Port of Marseille and hold meetings with French multinational companies such as Total and Société Générale.

“The President will leave France on Thursday, 11th July, and proceed to take a week’s leave of absence, as part of his annual leave,” the news release said.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry, it noted.

Return

President Akufo-Addo, it said, would return to Ghana on 18th July, 2019, and in his absence, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

BY Melvin Tarlue