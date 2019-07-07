GCB Bank Worker Commits Suicide

A FEMALE Staff of the Ghana Commercial Bank’s Nsawam Branch has allegedly committed suicide.

The unfortunate incidence hapoened at Ayekotse, a suburb of Suhum Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The deceased, Agnes Asampana, 40, DGN Online gathered, rented a two bedroom apartment in Suhum, but usually lived with her boyfriend [name withheld] also a banker in Koforidua.

She reportedly went to the house at Suhum last Friday to pick some stuff and allegedly ended up committing suicide.

Her lifeless body was discovered hanging with a nylon rope tied around her neck against a ceiling fan when her brother, one Bajerisong Lazarus reportedly visited the house around 4:00 pm.

The Police later proceeded to the scene to take the body.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Regional Police PRO who confirmed the incident to DGN Online, said after the body was carefully examined, no external marks of violence were detected.

The body has since been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

BY Daniel Bampoe