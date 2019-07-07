Bolga East NPP Gets Pickup

A leading member and patron of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Malik Afeghera, has presented a pickup to the Bolgatanga East Constituency branch of the party.

The pickup was presented at a ceremony held at Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region.

Since the constituency was created in 2012, NPP’s executives there have never had a vehicle for their official work.

According to Malik Afeghera, a party in office needs a vehicle to help the executives to reach all corners of the constituency to make the party visible and also inform their constituents about the works of the party and government, hence his decision to donate the pickup fitted with public address system.

Malik Afeghera had earlier sponsored the drilling of some boreholes in some areas for portable drinking water in their communities.

He had also shared a total of 275 bicycles to Polling Station Executives of the party to aid their work.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Zuarungu