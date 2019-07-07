Freddies Corner CEO, 4 Others Grab Doctorate Degrees

The Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University of Ukraine has conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree on Alfred Korlie Matey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Freddies Corner, a phones dealership firm, and two other Ghanaian businessmen.

Some two Ghanaian pastors have also been conferred upon, honorary doctorate degrees from the University.

The rest of the awardees are Effah Nyarko of Nyarkoaba Nyarko Hotels; Kwaku Assoku Adjepong, Dophil Group of Companies; Bishop Kwaku Opoku Sarpong, General Overseer of Christ Mediation Ministry, and Rev. Christian Kwetey Kwetsu, CEO of Krispat Hearing Centre.

The degrees are in recognition of their selfless contributions to humanities and the socioeconomic development of Ghana.

Dr. Martey was honored with a Doctor of Philosophy at the ceremony held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, inside the Bank of Ghana Auditorium at the University of Ghana under the auspices of the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI).

An excerpt from the citation presented to Dr. Martey reads: “as humans, we have confrontations and challenges we face, but for you, your strength lies in your determination, commitment and consistency in turning a dream to reality.”

“In recognition of your unflinching trust and support to humanitarian services, your spirit of commitment, concern and profound contribution to education despite all the challenges surrounding us have earned you this privileged honour.”

Communications Strategist for COGAI, Isaac Rockson, explained at the ceremony that the five individuals deserved to be honored because they have worked hard to better the lives of not only their relatives, but Ghanaians in general.

He urged that such individuals must be recognised for the selfless contributions to humanity’s development.

“We don’t honour people with bad records but of great integrity,” he said.

Prof. Gromov from the Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University, in his Congregational speech, commended the awardees for contributing immensely to the development of Ghana.

Meanwhile, Dr. Martey, in his acceptance speech, entreated the younger generation of Ghanaians to embrace knowledge over money.

He recounted the challenges he faced along the way of becoming the successful entrepreneur he is today and how he had to rely on the wisdom of many individuals to excel.

The Freddie’s Corner Boss narrated how he nearly committed suicide once in his life due as a result of his inability to meet a ¢10 million (Gh¢ 1,000) debt from a bank.

