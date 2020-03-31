‘Don’t Touch Dr Kyei’

Former Asante Kotoko player and coach, Malik Jabir is cautioning persons calling for the head of Kwame Kyei, Executive Chairman of the club to put a stop to it with immediate effect.

The executive chairman, who took over in 2016 and his management have come under intense criticism lately following happenings in the club.

To Malik, the businessman (Kwame Kyei) cannot be blamed solely for the clubs’s woes, rather, he has blamed his management for failing to work effectively for the better.

Since taking over, Kotoko have failed to win the league title. However, his reign has seen the club win FA Cup title and represented Ghana at the Group Stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Malik told OTEC FM, “Nobody should touch Dr. Kyei, they should rather help him and give him matured men to work with because those who gave him the assurance to work with have really failed him. ”

He added ” The previous chairmen who succeeded in Kotoko worked with big people who are knowledgeable and solved problems with their expertise aside from football. Dr. Kyei’s biggest mistake was to appoint young guys who are innocent and don’t even know much about the club that has caused Kotoko off late.”

Kotoko is fourth on the league log with 25 points, three points adrift leaders.