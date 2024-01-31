Don’t Use Classrooms As Wee Smoking Joints- NACOC

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has expressed concern about what it describes as “the indiscriminate invasion and use of schools, particularly public schools, by persons known to be involved in drug use disorders across the country.”

Such persons, the Commission indicated in a statement that these individuals use classrooms as places of trade, bedroom, and smoking area and even as a place of convenience.

Persons with drug use disorder the Commission continued “exhibit propensities, which pose security, public health and safety risks to students, and hinder their academics.”

The Commission has, in reaction to the development, cautioned the public, particularly those identified as perpetrators of such acts, to refrain from using public schools with immediate effect, as it will not hesitate to clamp down and prosecute offenders by Act 1019, which mandates the Commission to ensure public health and safety of the citizenry.

The public is also reminded that the possession and use of marijuana and other similar narcotic substances is still unlawful and punishable under the law.

The Commission according to the statement is also working with key stakeholders such as the Metro, Municipal and District Assemblies, Ghana Police Service, Traditional Leaders, Christian Council, Ministry of Education, and Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that the looming threat is mitigated.

Parents, teachers, and students are also assured that the Commission will work tirelessly and collaboratively to address the issue of perpetrators exploiting public schools and classrooms for their illicit drug activities.

Opinion and community leaders as well as teachers are also encouraged to report individuals who are observed engaging in such acts to the appropriate authorities so that prompt action can be taken.