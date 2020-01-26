Don’t Vote NDC, NPP; Vote for Development – Hohoe Chiefs

The Chiefs of the Gbi Traditional Area which has its capital as Hohoe has appealed to their subjects and residents within the Hohoe constituency to for once, forget about party colours and focus on development.

According to the Chiefs, Hohoe which is a very vibrant commercial centre has seen slow development since independence despite its active involvement in politics. They have had several people in government, but no one matches the progress, honour and transformation John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy brings them.

To this end, Togbe Adzofuwusu, a Divisional Chief of Gbi-Atabu speaking on behalf of the Gbi Traditional Council in Hohoe has stressed that it is time to ignore party colours, be it NDC or NPP, and focus on the substance of the people and be selfish for their own interest, which is development.

Togbe made the assertion when the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu in the company of the newly elected Hohoe Assembly members, Hohoe NPP Constituency executives, Afi Agbo, Volta NPP Women Organizer and Representatives of key stakeholders in Hohoe paid their respects to the late Togbega Gabusu VI, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area.

Togbe Adzofuwusu whose remarks were reiterated by the Acting President of the Gbi Traditional Council, Togbe Wode added that voting along political lines, could be inimical to the overall interest of Hohoe.; because beyond the parties, the individuals are sons and daughters of the land.

When the individuals are assessed, John Peter Amewu who is a son of the soil and a close relation to the late Togbega Gabusu stands tall in that he has used his position to the benefit of Hohoe within the short period and he could do more, if supported to represent them in parliament.

This is not politics, because chiefs are not to meddle in politics. This is about our development. It is about what will move our area forward; dont take it in a wrong way,” he clarified.

Mr. Amewu who signed the book of condolence opened for the late Paramount Chief, Togbega Gabusu VI, described the late Chief as a fallen Tree which cannot be replaced. He recounted the days he spent with him during his vacation holidays from Adisadel College; adding that Togbega was a forthright and truthful person who believe in equal opportunity and development.

He thanked the Chiefs and people for the confidence reposed in him and assured them that should they elect him to represent them in Parliament he will not fail them.

The comments of the Chiefs, were received with a lot of jubilation to the extent that, Mr. Amewu was mobbed on his way back to his residence. He had to get off his vehicle and interact with the hundreds who have lined up in from of their shops and homes to interact with him.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)