Doris Essumang Named Assistant Referee For WAFU B U20 Girls Championship

Doris Essumang

Ghanaian referee Darko Doris Essumang has been appointed as an assistant referee for the upcoming WAFU B U20 Girls Championship, set to take place in Benin from November 7 to 12, 2025.

Her appointment reinforces Ghana’s growing reputation in African football officiating and highlights her steady rise within the continent’s refereeing ranks.

Doris, one of Ghana’s elite FIFA match officials, will be the country’s sole referee representative at the regional tournament.

Her selection by WAFU B reflects her consistency, professionalism, and impressive progress on the international stage.

The WAFU B U20 Girls Championship remains a crucial platform for developing young female football talent across West Africa while also providing valuable exposure for top match officials. Doris’ inclusion stands as a significant milestone for both her career and Ghanaian refereeing.

BY Wletsu Ransford