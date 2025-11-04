Fourth Annual NFL FLAG National Championship Held In Ghana

Photo of participating schools

The NFL hosted the fourth annual NFL FLAG Championship tournament in Ghana, bringing together top teams from across the country in the 12U Co-Ed and 14U Girls and Boys divisions.

This two-day flag football tournament was held at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium in Accra, with Nima 1 taking the top prize in the 12U Co-Ed division, Nima 1 Basic School in the 14U Girls division, and St. Kizito Basic School in the 14U Boys division.

Nima 1, the winning team in the 12U Co-Ed division, will go on to compete in the NFL FLAG Africa Championship in 2026.

Fast-paced and accessible for all, flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports globally, with more than 3.4 million athletes participating in NFL FLAG programming internationally.

NFL FLAG is the official flag football programme of the NFL, bringing the non-contact version of American football to young athletes worldwide. The programming launched in Ghana in 2022 in 10 schools across Accra.

Since then, it has expanded into 30 schools across the country, with Ghanaian teams representing their country at the International NFL FLAG Tournament at the 2024 + 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

“The annual NFL FLAG National Championship tournament in Ghana has emerged as a stage for top athletes from across the country to showcase their passion for the sport in a competitive and fun environment,” said Afia Law, NFL FLAG International.

“It’s been inspiring to see the rapid growth of flag football in Ghana, and we’re excited to build on this momentum by creating more opportunities for youth athletes throughout the region to play this game.”

Flag football’s popularity in Ghana has been spurred by continued support from NFL teams and players. The Philadelphia Eagles, who have marketing rights in Ghana as part of the Global Markets Programme, supported this year’s NFL FLAG Championship tournament and have hosted additional flag activations and NFL game watch parties in markets across the country.

In addition, Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brian Asamoah, who is of Ghanaian heritage, has been a key ambassador in growing flag football throughout the country.

Last summer, Asamoah convened a group of NFL players and legends to host a flag football camp and ‘scouting combine’ in Ghana for local athletes to showcase their talents in front of evaluators responsible for determining who will represent Ghana’s national flag football team at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Asamoah continues to be heavily involved in NFL FLAG programming in Ghana, including through his support of a youth flag football league in the country.

Earlier this year, the NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) hosted a flag football coach education and officiating clinic in Ghana.

The clinic welcomed coaches and officials from 10 African countries, as well as leaders from the global flag football community, providing participants with both classroom and on-field learning to help accelerate the development and growth of the game across the country and continent.

From The Sports Desk