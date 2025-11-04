Ghana Set For CAF African Schools Football Championship WAFU-B Qualifiers

Ghana will compete in both the boys’ and girls’ categories of the upcoming CAF African Schools Football Championship WAFU-B Qualifiers, scheduled to take place from November 29 to December 4, 2025, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the championship brings together the finest young football talents from schools across West Africa, as they battle for qualification to the continental finals.

The WAFU-B Zone features some of the region’s football powerhouses, including Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Niger, and hosts Burkina Faso, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive and exciting tournament.

Ghana enters this year’s qualifiers with renewed confidence, following a stellar performance in the previous edition.

The Ghanaian teams emerged as WAFU-B zonal champions before excelling on the continental stage — the girls’ team clinched the main title at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, while the boys’ team finished in third place.

With preparations underway, expectations are high that Ghana will once again showcase its youth football strength and secure qualification for the continental finals.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship forms part of CAF’s broader commitment to promoting grassroots football development across the continent, nurturing future stars and enhancing the sport’s growth from the school level.

BY Wletsu Ransford