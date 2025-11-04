Forest Owner Pledges Medical Care For Fans Injured In Train Stabbing

Evangelos Marinakis

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has pledged to cover the medical expenses of any supporters caught up in a mass stabbing incident on a train travelling from Doncaster to London on Saturday evening.

Eleven people were injured in the attack, with two in life-threatening condition. The train was carrying several London-based Forest fans returning home after the club’s 2–2 Premier League draw with Manchester United at the City Ground.

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest is shocked and deeply saddened by what happened,” Marinakis said in a statement. “The courage and selflessness shown by our supporters on that train represents the very best of humanity and of our club’s community. We will ensure any supporter affected receives the financial support they need for the best possible medical care.”

Passenger Alistair Day, who was on the train, described chaotic scenes as people ran through the carriages covered in blood. “I thought it was a prank at first… then I realised, ‘Oh, bloody hell, this is not good,’” he said.

In a separate statement, Nottingham Forest expressed its “deepest concern and heartfelt sympathy” to all those affected, adding that the club was aware of fans’ bravery that “undoubtedly helped prevent even greater harm.”