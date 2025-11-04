I Paid Akufo-Addo Due Compliments – Sam George Tackles Snub Rumours

Sam Nartey George

Tensions flared on social media after a video went viral which appeared to show Communication Minister Sam Nartey George bypassing former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo without exchanging pleasantries.

Over the weekend, notable political figures, both from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) gathered to commemorate the first anniversary of the passing of the son of former Interior Minister, Henry Quartey.

The all-white event saw Sam George exchanging pleasantries with members of the New Patriotic Party, which has since become a topic for discussion on the internet.

Nonetheless, Popony_j, an NDC social media commentator, posted a 0.13 seconds video on X of the Minister bypassing the former President under the caption, “Sam George and Nana Addo beef be everlasting oo.” The post has since generated over 440.9k views.

This has generated varied opinions on X. Felix Ayumu, under the post wrote, “Post the whole video, I don’t think @samgeorgegh or any of the ministers understand this government will do this to Nana Addo. They may disagree with him but will not do this to him in public.”

Processor_911 wrote, “Massa why? You can’t tell me Sam saw the former president and never greeted him. This must be a coincidence. Or a deliberate cut video. You people should stop this nonsense.”

Sam George reacted to the video, calling it “unfortunate” and urging people to ignore the said post made by Popony_j.

He wrote, “This is most unfortunate. I spent over a full minute exchanging pleasantries with the former President. I may have disagreed vehemently with him as President, but even when he was President, I ALWAYS paid him due compliments and respects. My exchange with him yesterday was cordial. Whatever you seek to achieve, I leave you to your conscience and GOD.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke