Charlie Dior Hails Obaapa Christy’s Music Artistry

Multiple award-winning fashion critic, Charlie Dior, born Charles Tamakloe, has praised gospel singer Obaapa Christy’s musical presence following her jaw-dropping performance at the just ended “Flora Made by Grace” concert hosted by Piesie Esther.

The concert, which featured an array of selected gospel acts, witnessed Obaapa Christy owing the night as she displayed her stage mastery while singing her popular songs to the amazement of the crowd.

In a video posted by Akwasi_Amoako1 blog page under the caption, “E for Energy whaaaaaat, Obaapa for a reason. Solid performance. TGMA gospel artiste of the year 2026 claaaawwk that.”

The video saw Obaapa and Piesie Esther jamming to “W´Asue Me”, moving energetically and rhythmically to the tune of the song, as well as receiving applause from the audience.

The post has seen garnered over 50k views, over 4,000 likes and 63 comments. Under the comment section, fashion critic Charlie Dior was among many who hailed Obaapa for her performance on the night.

Charlie wrote, “Don’t Play with Obaapa.” Also, Celebrity Madam commented, “Obaapa Christy dieer gospel music Shatta Wale ooo, leave live performance for her.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke