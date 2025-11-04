Jay Foley, Roselyn Felli Host Guinness Ghana DJ Awards

Roselyn Felli

Two of Ghana’s leading media personalities, Jay Foley and Roselyn Felli have been announced as official hosts for the 2025 edition of Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.

The event, set for Saturday, November 29, 2025, will witness thousands of music lovers converging at The Palms Convention Centre, Accra, to witness the13th edition of the awards which, according to the organisers, will be one for the books. The show begins at 7 p.m. and will air live on Joy Prime.

Organisers have announced that the best-dressed attendee at this year’s event will win an exclusive stay at the luxurious Aqua Safari Resort, courtesy of Wakanow.

The Ghana DJ Awards is an annual ceremony to recognise and honour disc jockeys (DJs) and other individuals who have influenced electronic dance music in Ghana. It aims to foster the development of Ghana’s music industry by rewarding and celebrating radio, mobile and club DJs who have excelled in their profession.

This year, DJ Sly King is leading the nominations with eight nods — including the prestigious DJ of the Year and Best Mobile DJ categories.

Reigning DJ of the Year, DJ Lord OTB, follows closely with seven nominations, setting the stage for a fierce contest among Ghana’s top disc jockeys.

Organised by Merqury Republic, this year’s nominations reflect the abundance of talent and innovation driving Ghana’s DJ scene.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke