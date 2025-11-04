GTEC To Order Universities From Increasing Fees – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has directed the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to issue instructions to all public universities to stop any unauthorised increase in tuition fees.

This follows reports that some universities have indiscriminately raised their tuition fees after the government announced the “No Fees Stress Policy,” which is expected to provide free tertiary education for first year students and persons with disabilities.

Speaking before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, the minister expressed concerns over the exploitation of the new policy by some institutions to impose unjustified fees on students.

He said, “I have seen some schools increasing their fees because the government said it is absorbing them. We will not accept that. So make sure you issue consequential instructions to schools not to take advantage of that.”

“Believe me, my most impactful launch as a minister was when the No Free Stress Policy was launched, I had a good sleep because this was an impactful social intervention of the President,” he pointed out.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure non discriminatory access to tertiary education, stating that institutions must align with the administration’s goal of easing the financial burden on students and families.

He further disclosed that the ministry is reviewing the policy that mandates the closure of private universities that fail to obtain a presidential charter within 10 years of establishment, stressing that the review is in response to appeals from some private institutions that have requested additional time to fully prepare for independent operation.

By Florence Asamoah Adom