Dormaahene Builds Headquarters For Police

The Dormaahene with DCOP Samuel Monney after the inauguration of the Divisional Headquarters

Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II has handed over a newly built and furnished Divisional Police Headquarters to the Ghana Police Service (GPS) at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

It forms part of activities marking his 20th anniversary as the Dormaahene.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, who was represented by the Director-General in charge of Technical Operations, DCOP Samuel Monney, at the commissioning yesterday, commended the Omanhene for his ‘exceptional, visionary and leadership qualities’.

He said the building would go a long way to improve the efficiency of the GPS in the area as far as fighting crime and protecting people and property are concerned.

He entreated the division to take good care of the edifice and said elevating the area into a divisional status was going to promote peace and security at Dormaa and its environs.

He said the Dormaa Police District had grown to include Amansu, Wamfia and Nkrankwanta, tracing the history of police in the district to 1946.

He said the IGP was optimistic that the division would strengthen security and promote economic development. He called on the people to provide the police with necessary information to fight crime since security matters had become a shared responsibility.

He warned police personnel that the administration was not going to shield any officer who fell foul of the law.

The Dormaahene called on all traditional leaders to continue to support the government to ensure accelerated development.

He said stool lands are vested in chiefs to be held in trust for the people and should be used to develop the people, adding that any chief who cannot provide for his people cannot have the moral right to demand developmental projects from government.

Nana Agyemang Badu II also appealed to the youth in his area not to engage in illicit drug and lawlessness but take advantage of any positive skills development programme to secure their future.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Dormaa Ahenkro

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com