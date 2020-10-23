Dozens Feared Dead In Yoruba, Hausa Clashes In Nigeria

Dozens of people are feared dead in Lagos, Nigeria following an ethnic clashes between Yoruba and Hausa residents.

The clashes took place in parts of Lagos on Friday morning, October 23, 2020.

DGN Online has gathered that residents of Fagba, Iju-Ishaga, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State, have been asking security personnel to be deployed in their areas following the clashes.

A number of houses were said to have been set on fire during the deadly fights.

Eyewitness account suggests that the trouble started when some supposed hoodlums intercepted a truckload of cows from the northern part of Nigeria into Lagos in transit to Agege Lairage.

“The truckload of cows, however, ran into the roadblock which the occupants, mainly Hausas resisted. The situation subsequently, degenerated into a bloody clash as various dangerous weapons were freely used, throwing the entire area into chaos as other Hausa origins were called in to rescue their colleagues,” according to an eyewitness account.

“The hoodlums have been attacking motorists and extorting on the road.”

“Apparently, overwhelmed, the police kept away from the scene for fear of being attacked as well.”

By Melvin Tarlue