DPO Group, Mastercard Launch Digital Payment System

Manasseh Annor Narh, DPO Country Manager

DPO GROUP has partnered with Mastercard to enable thousands of businesses in Ghana to offer their customers greater choice and convenience by pivoting online and accepting digital payments.

Through the collaboration, DPO will leverage Mastercard’s digital payments technology to help merchants safely, seamlessly, and securely accept a wide range of digital payment methods including mobile money and via e-wallets — both locally and from abroad in any currency of their choice.

The collaboration will help small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), which are critical to the growth of the economy, and also international companies, to process payments via a simple integration to a single platform, equipped with strong protection against online fraud and support for refunds, chargebacks and more.

They will also have access to the DPO store, an e-commerce plug-and-play solution available in more than 20 countries in which DPO operates.

As part of the partnership, DPO and Mastercard will also provide training for Ghanaian firms and entrepreneurs on how to maximize business growth and manage risk with the smart use of digital payments.

Eran Feinstein, CEO of DPO Group, said, “Ghana is an exciting market for digital payments and innovation, and we’re delighted to launch our advanced payment solutions to offer entrepreneurs smooth and secure payment services. We are grateful to our longstanding partner Mastercard for their support. Together we look forward to supporting businesses as they grow and reach new customers.”

DPO’s Head of Business Development and Country Manager for Ghana, Manasseh Annor Narh, expressed his excitement at the launch of the payment system in Ghana.

“We know our products can support the ambition and growth goals of Ghanaian businesses of all sizes, and we look forward to partnering with them to offer secure payment technology in a rapidly growing digital payments marketplace.”

Country Director Mastercard Ghana, Bossman Kwapong, said,

“We recognise the overwhelming pressure that business owners are currently facing and are committed to supporting them as they adapt to meet ever-evolving customer needs.,”

He noted that the collaboration has the potential to empower every business with the tools they need to take their Operations online and be more competitive in the ever-expanding digital economy.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri