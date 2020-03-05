DPS International Celebrates Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day In Grand Style

“At long last, Ghana, your beloved country, is free forever.”

Those were the words of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on the declaration of the country’s independence in Accra, Ghana.

Ghana is scheduled to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of its independence from Britain, come March 6, 2020.

Ahead of the national celebration slated for Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Capital, Tema-based Delhi Public School DPS International on Wednesday, March 4, held a colourful where it celebrated this year’s independence day in grand style.

The celebration held at the school’s campus brought together teachers and students.

There were cultural dances, and songs performances from the students to commemorate the day.

There were solidarity messages which drew attention to the fact that Ghanaians should change their mindset and begin to think positively.

Director of Mukesh Thakwani, pointed out the significance of celebrating Ghana’s independence annually at DPS International.

He encouraged all and sundry to develop a positive mindset about Ghana and to contribute to its growth and development.

Mr. Thakwani also said we should promote made in Ghana goods and materials. All children came to the event in African attire to promote local culture, tailors and designers

The Principal of DPS International, David Raj, played a crucial role in organising the event.

About DPSI Ghana



DPS International Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr. Thakwani’s mission is to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world class educational system.

DPS International Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).

