Dr. Bawumia Congratulates Bishop Baawobr On His Elevation As Cardinal

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated Catholic Bishop of the Wa Diocese, Most Rev. Richard Kuuia Baawobr for his elevation as Cardinal.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a Facebook post described the appointment as a good news.

“Congratulations to the Catholic Bishop of the Wa Diocese, Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr, on his elevation as a Cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church by the Pope.

“This is good news for Ghana and worth celebrating,” the Vice President wrote.

Most Rev. Baawobr was appointed a Cardinal for the Catholic Church alongside 21 other Cardinals who will assume their roles at the Vatican in August 2022.

The list was announced by Pope Francis.

Bishop Baawobr currently serves as the Chief Shepherd of Ghana’s Catholic Diocese of Wa. He was born on June 21, 1959, and ordained as a Priest on July 18, 1987 and on May 7, 2016, was ordained as a Bishop.

He is widely known for his acts of charity and love for mentally challenged persons.

By Vincent Kubi