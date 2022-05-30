Bole Lawyer Killers Grabbed

Three suspected armed robbers who allegedly shot dead an Accra-based lawyer travelling to Jirapa, have been arrested by the Savannah Regional Police Command.

The fourth suspect is currently on the run and the police are pursuing him.

The lawyer was murdered by suspected armed robbers at a section of the road between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri on the Bole-Bamboo highway.

The robbers allegedly emerged from the nearby bush and signaled the vehicle in which the lawyer and his relatives were traveling to stop.

One of the armed robbers immediately shot dead the driver of the vehicle, Richard Badombia, who is a lawyer with Lartey, Badombia & Co. Associates, located opposite Roxy Cinema at Adabraka in Accra.

The robber reportedly asked whether the passengers on board were police officers.

After shooting the lawyer, they tried to open the doors of the vehicle as the car veered off the road and hit a tree but a bulldog in the car barked at them and they bolted.

A report was immediately filed at the nearest police station, Banda Nkwanta Police Station.

The Regional Police Public Affairs Director, Inspector Owusu Agyekum, who confirmed the arrest said: “Some suspects were rounded up and we are still carrying on with the investigations”.

“We are still looking for one man but we have three people in our custody.”

Inspector Owusu Agyekuma added that “because of the nature of the activities there at the moment, we don’t want to mention names”.

Explaining why the lawyer and his siblings were traveling with a bulldog, Inspector Owusu Agyekum said: “the man lives alone so when he is traveling to his hometown where he will be out for three days, he has to carry the bulldog along because there is no one in the house to feed the dog and not that he carried the dog along from protection”.

– BY Daniel Bampoe