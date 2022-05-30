‘Champs League Final Treatment Disgraceful’

Liverpool fans say they had to protect themselves from tear gas and pepper spray at the Stade de France

Liverpool fans have said the treatment they received from stewards and police as they tried to get into the Champions League final was an “absolute disgrace”.

Uefa delayed kick-off by 35 minutes on Saturday, citing “security issues” and problems with fans trying to get in using fake tickets.

However, many Reds supporters spoke of long queues in the hours leading up to the game and a heavy-handed police response to the build-up of fans.

Tom Whitehurst said after arriving at the ground, he had to get his disabled son “out of the way” after they were pepper-sprayed.

“The treatment of supporters by Uefa and the police was an absolute disgrace.

“This should be one of the greatest nights for fans and it’s been an absolute disgrace,” he said.

Kevin and James spent £700 on their trip to the #UCLfinal and didn’t get in.

He said police officers were “throwing people out, punching people, doing everything they can to stop them getting in.

“There were people in wheelchairs, old lads with their walking sticks – it wasn’t on at all.”