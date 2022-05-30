GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Takes Off June 4

GNPC CEO (R) presenting the special plaque to Sir Brobby (L)

This year’s (9th) GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Race has been fixed for this Saturday, June 4, at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale after a grand launch in Accra.

A month later, it will move to Kumasi, at the Paa Joe Stadium on July 9, then the train will move to Cape Coast on August 20, and September 24, for the final at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human initiative, started in 2013, is a project to revive athletics (sprint) in first and second cycle institutions in the country.

Paramount Chief of Agomeda, Nene Nagai Kasa VIII, who chaired the event, commended GNPC for supporting Ghana Athletics and advised them to reward the nation’s three all-time best athletes, Mike Ahey, Okoe Addy and Ohene Karikari, who won medals at the Commonwealth Games between 1962 to 1974.

GNPC, sponsors of Ghana Fastest Human competition, honoured (Knight) Reks Brobby with a special plaque for the programme aimed at unearthing potential Olympic and world athletes.

CEO of GNPC Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, presented the special plaque to Reks Brobby, and urged him to continue the splendid work which has seen Ghana producing world-class athletes like Emmanuel Yeboah aka T20, Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, who currently holds the national 100 meters record, and female sprint champion, Grace Obuor.

Brobby, a former athlete, represented Ghana at the 1984 Olympic Games where he reached the semi final stage.

He was ranked the fastest in Africa in 1987 with a personal best of 10.08 seconds.

He was the first Ghanaian to be sponsored, and stayed with Team Adidas for 13 years.

Ghana Fastest Human Race is sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, GCB Bank, Pippas Gym, Kriate Lync, Wrenco, Moringa King, Indomie and Global Media Alliance.