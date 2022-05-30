National Folklore Board Unveils Ambassadors

Mark Okraku Mantey

National Folklore Board has officially unveiled 16 regional ambassadors made up of traditional leaders and cultural activists to help promote Ghana’s culture.

The ambassadors will also ensure regional presence and information dissemination across the country and beyond when folklore is mentioned.

The unveiling ceremony, which was held at the Accra Tourists Information Centre, was attended by a section of the creative industry stakeholders which include the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, Osu Mantse, Nii Nortey Owoo IV, Acting President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, hiplife/highlife artiste Okyeame Kwame among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Executive Director of the Folklore Board, Mrs. Bernice Ann Deh-Kumah appealed to Ghanaians to embrace and promote Ghanaian culture.

According to her, the influx of Asian and Mexican telenovelas on local TV stations is affecting the promotion of the country’s culture.

Mark Okraku Mantey, who swore in the ambassadors, urged them to play their role in the preservation and propagation of the country’s folklore, and pledged the support of the ministry towards the effective execution of their mandate.

Bessa Simons also pledged support from MUSIGA to help promote Ghana’s unique culture through music.

Chief Sulley Yakubu, Chief of Mamprugu, who is also the folklore ambassador for the North East Region, said the ambassadors would effectively discharge their duties in their respective regions in accordance with their mandate.

Nana Asaase, a poet who is also part of the Folklore Board, graced the ceremony with some spoken words.

Legendary Okyeame Kwame (Rap Doctor) also blessed the ceremony with some lines of his ‘Made in Ghana’ hit song.