Speeding Driver Kills 2 Brothers, Injured One At Ejisu

The entire Besease Zongo community has been thrown into a state of mourning after a

speeding vehicle reportedly claimed the lives of two brothers and injured another one at Ejisu-Besease

The driver was said to have lost control that yesterday morning at about 8:40am when trying to overtake another vehicle and veered off the road to crash the two brothers.

The victims, Hamidu Mohammed, 62, and Masawudu Nalko, 40.

They were pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Ejisu Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the surviving victim, Abdul Rahman Mohammed, 50, who sustained severe injuries, has been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital due to the severety of his injury.

Narrating how the incident occurred, an eyewitnesses said the Honda CR-V vehicle with registration number AS 2221-22, which was being driven by one Justice Adjoyi, 33, was from Konongo, heading towards Ejisu when the incident occurred.

While trying to overtake another vehicle, Justice Adjoyi, is believed to have noticed an approaching car, causing him to veer off and knocked down the three male pedestrians by the edge of the road.

The vehicle also ran into a stationary Toyota Corolla registration number DV 3016 F-22.

The bodies have been deposited at the Juaben Government Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

Divisional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) at Ejisu, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Mireku confirmed the accident to Kumasi based Nhyira Fm, saying that the driver, Justice Adjoyi has been arrested and assisting with investigations as the two accident cars have been impounded.

Per a report by the media outlet, family members of the victims were seen weeping uncontrollably when they visited the scene located just five meters away from the home of the siblings.

By Vincent Kubi