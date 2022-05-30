Lydia Forson, Others Join UBA Africa Conversations

Lydia Forson

African Movie Academy award-winning Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson among other celebrated African personalities joined the United Bank for Africa (UBA) to mark this year’s edition of African Day in commemoration of African unity with the fourth UBA African conversation.

The annual UBA African conversation was held last Tuesday at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre at the UBA House in Lagos, Nigeria, under the theme, ‘The Importance of reflecting our African Culture in global success stories’, and underscores the tremendous shift in Africa’s cultural influence – from Afrobeat to African films, Big African label, and African authors; entertainment and culture.

Speaking at the event, UBA’s Deputy Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, stated that as Africa’s global bank, UBA remains at the forefront of supporting businesses across the continent.

He said, “It is from Africa that UBA Africa was set up. UBA has invested so much in Africa. We are in 20 African countries and four countries outside Africa; our focus has always been on driving investments into Africa, through conversations such as this.”

The former Commissioner for Tourism, Lagos State, Steve Ayorinde, who also sat on the panel, pointed out that the liberalisation of the media and digital content is helping to improve the African narrative. “As Africans, we are at the point where no one denigrates the African culture anymore. Indeed, there is still a gap, but we are bridging that gap,” he said.

Lydia Forson, who appreciated UBA’s contribution to changing the African narrative, spoke about how the African culture is now more widely accepted around the world. “It is great to see a bank like UBA being intentional about promoting Africa. Now, the world gets to see more of us, because, we have started to tell our own stories, our creativity is putting Africa on the map.”

The panelist for this year’s celebration include Senegalese singer Youssou N’dour, High Commissioner-designate of Namibia to Nigeria, Humphrey Desmond Geised, veteran film critic Steve Ayorinde, philanthropist Kenneth Ize, actress Lydia Forson, and media personality Laila Johnson-Salami.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke