Mama Zimbi Foundation @ 14

Award-winning radio and television personality, Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, popularly known as Akumaa Mama Zimbi, will celebrate the 14th anniversary of her foundation, Mama Zimbi Foundation (MZF) in June this year.

The foundation, which caters for over 8,000 widows and their needy children across the country, is an NGO committed to motivate, empower and support widows and their needy children, and educate adolescents on their sexual and reproductive health.

Some of the activities lined-up for the weeklong anniversary celebration include health screening exercise, donation to some needy institutions and widows, cooking competition and exhibitions.

The donation of clothes, shoes, bags and food items to hundreds of widows and needy children, BEATWAVES gathered, will take place in three regions in the north.

The anniversary celebration would bring together all widows in Ghana under one roof to foster strength and a sense of purpose, and also encourage widows to learn to grow in self-confidence.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi, who is the host of the popular love talk show, ‘Odo Ahomaso’ on Adom FM and Adom TV, is the brain behind the feminine hygiene and empowerment campaign to educate women on the need to ensure absolute feminine hygiene and empower them to attain complete financial freedom.

The project seeks to achieve, as part of its maiden goals, that at least over 100,000 women have access to good feminine care and are educated on how to care for themselves.

By George Clifford Owusu