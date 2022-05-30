I’m Happy Ghana Was Showcased At The 75th Cannes Film Festival- Amartei Armar

Amartei Armar (4th L) with other filmmakers

Ghanaian writer/director, Amartei Armar says even though he missed an opportunity to win an award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, he values his experience attending the world event in France because Ghana was proudly showcased.

Amartei’s directed short film, titled ‘Tsutsue’ made the final nine shortlist out of over 3507 films submitted for the Cannes Film Festival’s Best Short Film Category this year.

The film produced by Yemoh Ike made history as the first-ever film from Ghana & Sub-Saharan Africa to be selected for the Cannes.

It was up against films from China, South Korea, Costa Rica, the United States, France, Hong Kong, Nepal and Lithuania in the competition.

Set in Teshie in Accra, The film explores the livelihood of fisherfolks & tackles the impact of plastic waste on the environment.

It features awesome performances by acting talents; Kirston-Acquah Elisha, David Tontie, Incoom Kwabena Victor, Gabriel Narh Addo otherwise known as Mystergabby and Numo Ablorh.

Unfortunate the film lost the category at the Cannes’ closing ceremony on Saturday, May 28, 2022, to the Chinese short film; The Water Murmurs by 27-Year-Old Chinese director Chen Jianying.

According to Amartei, getting a nomination at the Cannes is “quite a dream” for him and he hopes to return to the festival bigger and better.

He is also happy about how Ghana was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival, giving thumbs up to the organisers and all who supported the film.

He wrote, “@festivaldecannes was quite the dream! To be nominated for the short Palm D’or for a film told from the perspective of my people and my father’s people is a memory I will cherish for the rest of my life. Though we didn’t win, it was an experience I truly valued and I’m so happy Ghana was showcased so proudly throughout the event.

“I would like to thank all the beautiful filmmakers, staff, juries and cinema lovers from all over the world for making this festival so so special and truly a place where world cinema can thrive at the highest level.

It means so much to have connected with you all through film, breaking down boundaries and borders through art. We thank you for including Ghana and Africa in the creation of global cinema. @yemoh_ike and I will surely be back.

To be continued…”

The Cannes Festival is one of the biggest annual film festivals in the world. Founded in 1946, it is held in Cannes, France, and previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world. The 2022 edition took place from May 17 to May 28.

By Francis Addo