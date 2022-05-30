NPP Germany Branch Elects New Officers

The newly sworn-in executive members

A SENIOR cardiologist, Dr. Felix Yamoah, has been elected Chairman of the Germany branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) after a tightly contested election at the weekend.

He beat his closest competitor, Rebecca Aboagye Sarpong, to emerge winner, having been tipped to clinch the slot earlier on by a political research group, PRONG.

He was elected alongside Francis Brenya Benson, who secured the First Vice Chairman position, while Akwasi Opoku Edusei won the Secretary post.

The NPP Germany branch Organiser post went to Henry Reynolds Nana BenyinEnninful, whereas Kobina Ewusi-Saah, Mary Ahenkan, Ruth Lindenberger, Faharideen Mohammed Awal won the Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser and Nasara Coordinator posts respectively.

There was spontaneous joy and celebration at the European Central Bank (ECB) area in Frankfurt when the results of the elections were declared.

The elections were held at the New Covenant Assemblies of God Church in the Schlitzer Strasse 4, 60386 Frankfurt which was decorated in the colours of the NPP.

After various aspirants had taken the opportunity to address the delegates, the poll commenced exactly at 10 o’clock in the morning.

There was heavy voter turnout as compared to the last elections, and this was acknowledged by the newly elected officers who praised members travelling long distance to partake in the conference.

Dr. Felix Yamoah, on behalf of the newly elected officers, expressed gratitude to all the branch members for the confidence imposed in them and promised to serve them in truth and faith.

The new officers were sworn in by the former Branch Chairman, Alhassan Yakubu Tali, who is now the Deputy Managing Director of Agriculture Development Bank (ADB).

The elections were patronised by several observers from Ghana, including Frederick Abban, Director IT at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), and Richard Mensah, a constituency executive officer.

BY Ernest Kofi Adu