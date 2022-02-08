Dr Brightson Explains Menstruating Through The Palm And Eye

The Medical Superintendent at the Shai-Osudoku Hospital, Dr. Kennedy Tettey Coffie Brightson has explained the medical condition that makes some women to menstruate through the eyes and palm.

Speaking on an Accra television station, Dr. Brightson scientifically explained the rare menstrual condition some women are living with.

He said the rare condition found in some woman is termed as ‘ocular vicarious menstruation’.

It is described as ‘cyclical bleeding occurring during menstruation from extragenital organs’.

The most common place for bleeding is from one’s nose but it can also happen from lips, eyes, lungs, and stomach.

Dr. Brightson indicated that, the endometrium tissue is responsible for menstruation which is made up in the womb.

The endometrium tissue he said is responsibility for making the eyes and the palm bleed.

“What causes you to menstruate is the lining of the womb which we call the endometrium. So that tissue is responsible for you to menstruate. There could be a biological or a genetic error and part of that tissue could join the tissues that are responsible for making your palm or eye menstruate”, he explained.

The Medical Superintendent however stated that, some people have refused to accept the scientific phenomenal because it beats their understanding.

“It is not juju. The unfortunate thing is that our part of the world, we refuse to accept scientific phenomenal so whatever beats our understanding as Ghanaians then we attribute it to divinity so there is a God interplay”, he stated.

He added that, some people damage their eyes in order to treat this menstrual occurrence.

“So, before they come to the hospital they go through all manner of herbal and many treatments so they come too late when the eyes are damaged. They are pouring things unto the eye. They are saying that Satan is cutting their eyes so that they bleed”, he stated.