Dr. Sledge Gives To Police

Dr. Sledge Duodu presenting the items to DCOP Fredrick Adu-Anim

Sledge Duodu, Chief Executive Officer of Goldridge Ghana Limited, has paid a visit to the Accra Regional Police Headquarters, where he donated food items valued at thousands of Ghana cedis.

Some of the food items he donated included bags of rice, cooking oil, boxes of sardine and corned beef and boxes of hand sanitizer.

Presenting the items, Dr Sledge Duodu said the gesture was the company’s little contribution to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a company, we must fulfill our social responsibility to help the police to do their work well and help fight the coronavirus,” he said.

He also commended the government for the prudent measures put in to curb the pandemic.

Receiving the items on behalf of the police, DCOP Fredrick Adu-Anim expressed their profound gratitude to Dr. Sledge for his kind gesture.

DCOP Adu-Anim extended appreciation to the team and partners for being thoughtful of the police force during these difficult times.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Dr. Duodo said the donation was part of his responsibility towards the less privileged in society.

He said the items were being donated to both the police and army taskforces in Accra who were making sure citizens stayed at home and followed the measures put in place by government to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The security services have been at the frontline making sure citizens stay at home and follow the measures put in place by the president to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic hence the need to come here and donate some relief items to motivate them since they also have families at home,” Dr. Duodo said.

Dr. Sledge said his team at Goldridge would distribute the ‘Touching Lives’ packages throughout this period, reaching selected parts of Accra everyday and a family at a time.

By George Clifford Owusu