Dreams FC Gets Standing Ovation …After Zamalek Heroics

Dreams FC players and officials were greeted with a warm reception from hotel staff in Cairo after their heroics against Egyptian giants Zamalek in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

The spirited performance saw Dreams FC hold Zamalek to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium.

The fanatic and hostile crowd, notwithstanding, Dreams FC remained resolute especially at the rear to limit Zamalek to just six shots on target out of their 25 attempts.

At checkout time from the hotel, staff of the hotel lined up to give them a guard of honour treat in appreciation of their outstanding performance.

The gesture reflected the positive impact Dreams FC had made during their stay in Cairo and highlighted the significance of their achievement.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito’s squad displayed remarkable composure throughout the match, keeping their cool under intense pressure to earn a crucial result ahead of the second leg in Kumasi on Sunday, April 28.

Dreams FC appear set to build on their success and secure a place in the final.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum