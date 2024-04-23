Bobrisky Appeals Against Six-Month Sentence

Bobrisky

Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken legal action to challenge the recent six-month imprisonment imposed on him by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The appeal, filed by his lawyer on Monday, April 22, aims to overturn the sentence handed to Bobrisky.

His lawyer, Bimbo Kusanu, has petitioned the court to replace each of the four counts of naira abuse with a fine of N50,000.

Kusanu argues that the trial court’s decision to impose the maximum sentence was unjust, especially considering Bobrisky’s lack of prior criminal convictions and his peaceful cooperation with authorities throughout the legal proceedings.

He further contends that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) provides avenues for lesser sentences, which the trial court failed to consider.

Highlighting Bobrisky’s positive antecedents and his plea of guilt, Kusanu asserts that these factors should have been taken into account in determining a more lenient punishment.

He argues that the trial court’s failure to exercise discretion appropriately has resulted in a miscarriage of justice against his client.

Furthermore, Kusanu deems the severity of the sentence disproportionate to the nature of the offence, particularly considering Bobrisky’s prompt response to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) invitation.

Bobrisky was charged by the EFCC on four counts bordering on naira abuse and pleaded guilty before Justice A.O. Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

On April 12, Justice Awogboro sentenced Bobrisky to six months imprisonment without the option of a fine, emphasizing that the judgment should serve as a deterrent to others engaged in similar offences.