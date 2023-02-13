Driver Killed At Apemanim

Some Good Samaritans helping to remove the deceased driver

THE DRIVER of a Toyota vehicle with registration GE 3040 – 12 died on the spot when his vehicle collided with a trailer with registration number AJ 27 10.

The accident happened at Apemanim in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region at about 11pm on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The trailer was moving to Ivory Coast en route to Benin while the Toyota vehicle was moving in the opposite direction from the Ellembelle area to Takoradi when the accident occurred.

The deceased of the Toyota vehicle was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the driver of the trailer, the Toyota vehicle, which was travelling at top speed, ran into his vehicle.

An eye witness said he heard the cry of someone calling for help after the crash.

With the help of journalists who were returning from Jomoro after covering the area’s NPP constituency executives’ elections and some police officers, the mangled Toyota vehicle was overturned and the lifeless body of the driver removed.

The body of the driver has since been deposited at the mortuary for preservation.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi