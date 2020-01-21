Drivers Receive Road Safety Tips

Richard Karikari addressing the drivers

SCORES OF drivers in the Kumasi metropolis have benefited from a one-day educative programme aimed at improving their driving skills to enable them avoid road accidents.

Richard Karikari, aka ‘KK’, a popular road safety personality, who is also the head of the Oli Best Road Safety Organisation, a non-governmental organisation, was the resource person.

The sensitization programme was attended by commercial drivers, especially those from the Kuken’s Company Drivers, and they were taken through different road safety topics.

Mr. Karikari, in his opening remarks, charged the government to, as a matter of urgency, construct dual carriage roads in major roads linking the various regions.

He particularly mentioned the Kumasi-Accra highway as the busiest road that should be developed into a dual carriageway in order to help minimise the carnage on our roads.

“It is a fact that some road accidents are caused by negligence by the drivers, but…lack of dual carriage roads are sending more people into their early graves,” he pointed out.

He said if the country was serious to eliminate or reduce road accidents and save human lives, then construction of dual carriage roads should be a priority.

He urged the drivers to adopt and apply what he called the principle of COAT which he defined as “Concentration, Observation, Anticipation and Tolerance.”

Mr. Karikari said the fight against road accidents should be tackled collectively, explaining that the government and the public need to unite in order to defeat the menace.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi