Drivers Threaten Sit-Down Strike In Sekondi-Takoradi

Joseph Simmons Cudjoe, GPRTU Chairman, Western Region

Members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region have threatened to embark on a sit-down strike on Monday, July 21, 2025, over unauthorised transport operators in the area.

According to the drivers, they will take the action if the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) and Jomoro Municipal Assembly fail to remove the unauthorized transport operators at the Takoradi Jubilee Park and near the Elubo police station.

The chairman of the Regional GPRTU, Joseph Simmons Cudjoe, described the activities at the Takoradi Jubilee Park and around the Elubo Police station as a threat to both public safety and their operations.

He indicated that the government has provided a designated terminal at Abenbebom in Apremdo near Takoradi for all drivers operating within EKMA.

However, he said some of the drivers continue to operate illegally from the Takoradi Jubilee Park.

“If EKMA fails to remove drivers currently working illegally at the Jubilee Park, we will advise ourselves. We are law-abiding drivers; we will not take the law into our own hands. Instead, we will embark on a peaceful sit-down strike,” he pointed out.

He said, “All drivers operating from Agona Nkwanta, Kojokrom, Daboase, Sekondi, and Takoradi will not work on Monday, July 21, 2025″.

“The strike action will officially begin at 12:00 am on Monday. But prior to that, red bands will be tied at all terminals and on every vehicle across the metropolis to show how angry and serious we are about this issue,” he noted.

He added that if the assemblies fail to act, the protest will escalate to the regional and national levels.

“If our sit-down strike at the district levels do not yield any result, we will extend to all parts of the region and proceed to the national level,” he noted.

He revealed that the National Secretariat is fully aware of the situation and is behind the regional secretariat.

“The National Secretariat understand the challenges we are facing and are ready to support us every step of the way,” he noted.

He, then, called on the Western Regional Minister, the Ministry of Transport, and all authorities concerned to intervene and remove all drivers operating at all unauthorized places.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi