Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Flip7

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip7, a compact AI phone with multimodal capabilities, powered by a new FlexWindow.

Small enough to slip into a pocket, yet powerful enough to deliver the handiest assistance, it melds Galaxy AI with a now edge-to-edge FlexWindow, a flagship level camera and an ultra-compact and iconic design.

“Galaxy Z Flip7 is proof that big intelligence can come in a small, pocket-sized form factor,” said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) at Samsung Electronics. “By bringing rich multimodal AI capabilities and seamless functionality to the FlexWindow, we’ve created a device that adapts, anticipates and empowers users, unlocking a smarter, more intuitive way to engage with the world.”

While the Galaxy Z Flip7 has been slimmed down and refined throughout, it now features a bigger battery and an even bigger display – all in a more compact form. With the largest battery ever in the Galaxy Z Flip series, it delivers enough additional power to watch an extra movie without charging.

With FlexWindow enhanced for greater usability and Galaxy AI that is smarter and more intuitive than ever, Galaxy Z Flip7 introduces a new era of convenience and functionality, empowering users to search with their voice, get answers and take action directly on FlexWindow.

This intuitive, one-handed experience enhances productivity and introduces even more personalization options, making the Galaxy Z Flip7 a smart and handy companion, whether a user is traveling around the globe or simply navigating a busy day.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 comes in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coral-red and Mint (online exclusive) color options. The Galaxy Flip7 FE is available in Black or White.

By Samuel Boadi