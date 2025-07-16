I Didn’t Plan ‘Shake It To The Max’ Dance – Moliy

Moliy

Singer Moliy has revealed that the viral dance challenge for her hit song ‘Shake It to the Max’ wasn’t planned or paid for — she created it herself while simply having fun.

Speaking with American media platform Revolt, Moliy explained that she wasn’t willing to pay influencers to create a challenge for the song, so she decided to freestyle her own moves.

“I was just goofing around. I’m not much of a dancer, and I wasn’t willing to pay anyone to create a challenge for me at the time. So, I really was just moving around, and I don’t know, it just kinda worked,” she said.

The challenge quickly caught on and has since gone viral, with fans and creatives around the world putting their own spin on it.

Moliy expressed excitement over how the song has grown, crediting people like Claudia K, who created a challenge for Shenseea’s verse, and dancers Davy and Mélo, who came up with choreography for the hook.

“Both of them have been instrumental in pushing the song further,” she noted.