Mzbel Frowns At Court System

Mzbel

Musician Mzbel has expressed her frustration after a court hearing she was supposed to attend was cancelled.

According to Mzbel, she was on her way to court on Monday when she was informed that the judge was on leave.

In a post online, she questioned how a court session could be scheduled if the judge wasn’t available.

“On my way to court today, only to be told the judge is on leave. How could a court session be scheduled if the judge knew they’d be away? Is this a lapse in communication or a deeper issue within our judicial system,” she wrote on both Facebook and Instagram.

Although she didn’t say which case it was, her comment has started conversations online about delays and other issues within the judicial system.